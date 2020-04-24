Baker Mayfield Reacts To Browns’ 1st Round Draft Pick

With their first round selection in this year’s NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns opted for some help on the offensive line. Baker Mayfield approves.

Mayfield struggled in his sophomore season last year, and while he certainly shares in the blame for that, his protection didn’t help him. Mayfield never could get comfortable in the pocket as the Browns’ O-line was porous all season long.

Not surprisingly, the third-year signal caller was excited to hear Alabama’s Jedrick Wills be the Browns’ pick at No. 10 overall tonight. Wills is a natural right tackle who could potentially move over to the left side in the NFL. Either way, he’s a plug-and-play guy.

Mayfield’s reaction on Twitter speaks for itself. The dude is pumped.

LETS GO!!!!!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 24, 2020

With Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb, Austin Hooper and others, the Browns have plenty of skill weapons. They need Mayfield to be able to get the ball to them in order to be successful.

The best way to ensure that happens is to provide strong blocking up front. Wills helps them do that.

Browns fans have had a lot of heartache in the draft over the years, but tonight their team did something smart.