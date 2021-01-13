Baker Mayfield Reacts To Being The Oldest AFC Quarterback Left

This might sound crazy, but Baker Mayfield is actually the oldest quarterback left in the AFC playoffs. What makes this such an absurd stat is the fact that he’s only 25 years old.

Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are all slightly younger than Mayfield. It doesn’t mean much at the end of the day, but Mayfield did have a great reaction when asked about being the oldest quarterback remaining in the field.

“My mother-in-law sent me something saying I was the old guy,” Mayfield said. “Everyone’s pretty close in age. It’s fun to see guys I’m familiar with competing at high level.”

If Mayfield was playing in the NFC, he’d be the youngest quarterback remaining by a country mile. The NFC currently features a handful of aging quarterbacks in Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

Put age to the side for a second, Mayfield showed zero jitters in his first playoff game with the Browns. He completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers.

Cleveland will need a similar performance from Mayfield if it’s going to stun Kansas City on the road in the Divisional Round.

Kickoff for the Browns-Chiefs game is this Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.