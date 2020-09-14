Baker Mayfield Reacts To Browns’ Disappointing Performance

New season, same old Baker Mayfield. The Browns quarterback had a horrendous start to the 2020 season in Cleveland’s loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Per usual, analysts and fans have high expectations for the Cleveland Browns this season. And per usual, the Browns are off to an underwhelming start. Cleveland fell at the hands of the Ravens in a 38-6 blowout on Sunday.

The worst part of the Browns’ season-opening loss? Mayfield didn’t look much improved compared to the past few years. The Browns quarterback completed just 21-of-39 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown and one interception.

It wasn’t the start Mayfield or the Browns were hoping for. But the Cleveland quarterback thinks the season-opening smacking could be exactly what the Browns need to have a great season this year.

“Sometimes a wakeup call’s good for everybody,” Mayfield said on Monday. “A punch in the mouth and that’s how we should take it.”

Generally when quarterbacks say things like this, it’s never a good sign. But maybe Baker Mayfield will use his poor performance on Sunday as motivation for the rest of the season.

If we’re being honest, though, Baker’s first two years should’ve been plenty of motivation to play better than he has.

Fortunately, Bakers and the Browns will get back on the gridiron rather quickly. Cleveland takes on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.