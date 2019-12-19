Baker Mayfield Reacts To Browns RB Calling Out Teammates

Having missed half of the season due to a suspension, Browns running back Kareem Hunt is making the most of the touches he’s had this year. So on Monday he revealed that he called out his Browns teammates that weren’t giving their best effort on every single play.

While that move garnered some criticism, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was not upset by what Hunt said. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mayfield called Hunt’s actions a sign of leadership. He pointed to Hunt’s time with the Kansas City Chiefs contributing to his high standards, and said the team needed more of that.

Via Cleveland.com:

“In regards to Kareem’s comments, Kareem has been in a place in Kansas City that knows how to win, so his level and his standard of accountability for everybody to do their job is very high,’’ Mayfield said. “That’s the type of guy you want to bring in here. I don’t think it was anything personal to anybody, but Kareem, bringing him in was a huge part for us raising the standards. We want that. We want guys to be able to have accountability. It does not need to just come from me all the time.’’

Mayfield further pointed to the important leadership role Hunt plays. He referred to starting running back Nick Chubb as the team’s “silent assassin” and feels that Hunt being a vocal leader is important.

“Nick Chubb is our silent assassin, so having Kareem being a vocal leader is important for us,’’ he said.

The Browns are 6-8 and need all kind of help (and to win out) in order to make the playoffs. But at best, they’ll finish 8-8 – making it their 12th straight year without a winning record.

It’s certainly not the way they’ve wanted to close out the season…