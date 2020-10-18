Baker Mayfield Reacts To Getting Benched Against Pittsburgh

Baker Mayfield played only three quarters against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was pulled before the fourth quarter, as head coach Kevin Stefanski put Case Keenum into the game.

It was a very frustrating day for Mayfield and the Browns, who were blown out, 38-7, by their AFC North rivals on Sunday.

Mayfield had a pick-six early in the first quarter and finished the game with two interceptions. Neither he nor anyone else on Cleveland’s offense was able to get anything going. The Browns’ defense, meanwhile, was unable to get many stops.

The result: Mayfield getting pulled on way to a blowout loss.

Mayfield was playing through a ribs injury, but he told reporters following the loss that it wasn’t a factor. He added that he wanted to stay in the game.

“Of course I did. It’s the nature of being a competitor,” Mayfield said, via Ben Axelrod.

Thankfully for the Browns, they are still in a good position.

Cleveland is now 4-2 following Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh. The Steelers, meanwhile, are now 5-0 on the season and look like a clear contender in the AFC moving forward.

The Browns will look to get back in the win column next weekend against Cincinnati.