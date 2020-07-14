Baker Mayfield Reacts To Myles Garrett’s New Contract

On Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns locked up star defensive end Myles Garrett with a contract extension.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Garrett’s new deal is worth $125 million over five years. It would make him the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL.

The former No. 1 overall pick still has two years left on his rookie contract. That means he’ll be tied to the Brown though the 2026 season.

Not long after the contract extension made headlines, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield decided to weigh in on the deal. It’s safe to say he’s glad Garrett will be with the team for the foreseeable future.

“Well deserved!!! Let’s get it Myles Garrett,” Mayfield said on Twitter.

Garrett missed the final six games of the 2019 NFL season after an on-field altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. The star defensive end swung a helmet at the head of Rudolph which sparked a fight between the two teams.

Before that unfortunate event, Garrett was in the midst of his best season. He recorded 10 sacks in his first 10 games before the suspension. In 37 career games, Garrett has posted 30.5 sacks.

Garrett’s is just the latest in a long line of deals made over the past week. The Kansas City Chiefs locked up star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive lineman Chris Jones as well.

Who will be the next player to land a big deal?