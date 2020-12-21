Baker Mayfield Reacts To Seeing Freddie Kitchens On Sunday

The Browns-Giants game yesterday featured a reunion between Baker Mayfield and his former head coach Freddie Kitchens, now the Giants’ tight ends coach.

Baker had no trouble knocking off the Giants, throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-6 win. Kitchens’ offense, meanwhile, struggled to move the ball effectively.

After the game, Baker was asked about his relationship with Kitchens and if there’s any bad blood with his former coach. But Baker only had nice things to say about the Giants tight ends coach. He even complimented him for losing some weight.

“I appreciate Freddie. I continue to talk to him every once in a while,” Baker said. “He’s lost some weight. I’m proud of him. He looks good.”

Baker Mayfield: "I appreciate Freddie. I continue to talk to him every once in a while. He's lost some weight. I'm proud of him. He looks good" — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 21, 2020

Freddie Kitchens was widely credited with helping Baker Mayfield enjoy a stellar rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. He was so good that the team promoted him to head coach in 2019.

In the ensuing offseason, the Browns retooled with some big trades and signings, with a number of people calling them Super Bowl sleepers.

But after going just 6-10 as head coach, Kitchens was fired along with general manager John Dorsey.

Their replacements, Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry, now have the Browns at 10-4 and on the cusp of their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Kitchens and Mayfield may not have had the best of times working together in Cleveland, but they’ve both landed on their feet. Good for them.