Baker Mayfield is going to be the Cleveland Browns‘ starting quarterback for at least one more season.

The Browns picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year contract option last week. The former Oklahoma star will now make $18.858 million guaranteed for the upcoming season.

Mayfield had his best-ever season last year, helping the Browns advance to the postseason. Even better, he then led Cleveland to a big-time playoff win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns want to give Mayfield at least one more year as their starter. The former No. 1 overall pick is extremely grateful for the opportunity.

“That’s one of those things that’s not in my control, but I’m truly thankful and grateful for them taking the chance — Andrew [Berry] and the Haslam family — for picking up that fifth-year option and making it one more year in Cleveland and extending this journey that we started three years ago today,” Mayfield said, via Pro Football Talk. “Just saw something on that, so I’ve been kind of thinking about that all day. So I’m very happy about that.”

Frankly, this is well-deserved for Baker Mayfield. He had a terrific 2020-21 season.

The Browns quarterback completed 63 percent of his throws for 3,563 yards last year. Even better, he threw 26 touchdown passes compared to just eight interceptions.

If Mayfield keeps his turnovers down again this upcoming season, he could be in line for an impressive contract during the 2022 off-season.