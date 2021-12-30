Baker Mayfield Responds To Social Media Death Threats

On Thursday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke with reporters about the social media death threats he has received lately.

Mayfield’s wife Emily shared this week that her husband has been the target of threats on his life during what has been a tough season for the former No. 1 overall pick. Mayfield has battled injuries throughout the season and his performance has been middling.

This afternoon, Mayfield downplayed the threats, saying team security has not become involved in any of them and dismissing the senders as “keyboard warriors” making “empty threats.”

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield said death threats his wife posted about on IG didn't rise to the level of team security or authorities becoming involved. Mayfield also said it's hard to tell loved ones to not listen to social media. He added key board warriors make "empty threats." — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 30, 2021

Mayfield is coming off a four-interception performance in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. The fourth-year pro has vowed to bounce back even as he deals with an ailing left shoulder and menacing followers on social media.

“It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media,” Emily Mayfield wrote on her Instagram story detailing the threats. “I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me. For the record – I pray those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

The Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night with their playoff hopes on the line.