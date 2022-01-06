Look: Baker Mayfield Responds To Reports Of Tension With Kevin Stefanski

It’s no secret that the 2021 NFL season was a frustrating one for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick played through injuries all-year long and the Browns underachieved by missing out on the playoffs.

On Thursday, Mayfield’s frustrations boiled over on social media as he took a shot at local Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot, an insider for Cleveland.com, published a report suggesting that there’s tension growing between the former No. 1 overall pick and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. According to Cabot, Mayfield has reportedly felt that Stefanski’s playcalling “didn’t always put him in position to succeed or play to his strengths.”

The Browns quarterback fiercely disputed the report of tension between him an his head coach. He called Cabot’s latest article “clickbait” and vowed to not be the “puppet” of the Cleveland local media.

“Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet,” Mayfield wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet. https://t.co/MfHnqWk65s — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 6, 2022

Mayfield’s denial is firm and he isn’t the only one within the Browns organization that disagrees with Cabot’s report. Cleveland offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt also tried to make clear that there is no “tension” between the team’s quarterback and Stefanski.

“No. Absolutely not,” Van Pelt said, regarding the “tension” between the two, via 92.3 The Fan. “I know the line of communication is wide open between those two guys. Kevin’s always been open, communicative with all the players.”

Tension or not, Mayfield had his fair share of struggles on the football field in 2021. He went 6-8 as a starter, completing just 60.5-percent of his passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. All four marks were lower than last season’s, when the Browns ended an 18-year playoff drought.

The combination of Mayfield’s poor play, alleged tension in the locker room and the supposed franchise quarterback taking shots at local reporters aren’t exactly a recipe for success.

Time will tell if the Browns can smooth things over with Mayfield this offseason before trying to bounce back in 2022.