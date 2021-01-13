Baker Mayfield Responds To Sammy Watkins’ Viral Comment

Baker Mayfield apparently hasn’t given Sammy Watkins’ Twitter taunt much thought over the last few days.

In the middle of the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Watkins responded to a fan on Twitter and implied that the Browns wouldn’t be much competition for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Four days ahead of the divisional round matchup between the Browns and Chiefs, Mayfield said he didn’t have an issue with what Watkins had said.

“I have no problem with it, to be honest with you. Because if you don’t have confidence, then you’re not going to have success,” Mayfield said, via WKYC’s Ben Axelrod. “Those guys have been together for a few years now. They have a ton of confidence in each other. People get mad when you put it out there and it’s ‘bulletin board material,’ but I don’t have a problem with it. It comes with the nature of this game and you’ve gotta be confident and you’ve gotta know and believe in yourself.”

Browns QB Baker Mayfield doesn't have an issue with Sammy Watkins diss — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 13, 2021

Mayfield has been known to be brash and confident throughout his football career, so kudos to him for understanding where Watkins was coming from. The Chiefs should feel like no one can beat them.

However, as the Browns proved last weekend, trash talking them might turn out poorly for the opposing team.