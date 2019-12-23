Baker Mayfield Sends A New Message To Colin Cowherd

Death, taxes and Colin Cowherd talking about Baker Mayfield. Some things in this world are just guaranteed.

Mayfield is a favorite whipping boy of Cowherd’s on a weekly, almost daily basis. On his show today, Cowherd once again took aim at the second-year Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Focusing on Mayfield getting booed by his home fans yesterday, Cowherd called the struggling signal caller “cocky”, “in love with himself” and reiterated that he considered him undraftable out of college.

This is far from the first time Cowherd has said these things, and it won’t be the last. It also probably won’t be the last time Mayfield responds to the FS1 host.

“I’m not in love with myself… but you are, that’s for sure. Also, thanks for the follow on IG! Your constant support is appreciated! Glad I can help out your business!” Mayfield tweeted.

Mayfield and the Browns have flopped tremendously this season after drawing plenty of offseason hype. As a result, Cowherd has had material for days to back up his well-worn takes on the brash quarterback.

Mayfield just has to stop responding, whether he’s playing well or not. Firing back is understandable, but it just isn’t worth it.