Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Has High Hopes For Baker Mayfield After Return From Reserve List

After a few days out of the Cleveland Browns facility due to being a high-risk/close contact individual, quarterback Baker Mayfield has returned. The third-year signal caller never tested positive himself, and was permitted to rejoin the team in person today.
On the season, Mayfield is completing 61.4-percent of his throws, averaging a career-low 189.3 yards per game. He has 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season.
The Browns have relied on an impressive rushing attack led by Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, as well as a solid defense, to a 5-3 record. Head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t think that Mayfield will necessarily be held back as a game manager all year. As he rejoins the team ahead of its bye this weekend, Stefanski says he thinks the quarterback is “ready to ascend.”
“I think Baker would tell you there’s moments where he was really good and moments he wants to get better,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. “We can help him, I know that. We can help him for sure in some of the design, some of the play calls but I think he’s ready to ascend.”
Stefanski praised Baker Mayfield for his efforts in meetings and preparations from home, while he couldn’t be with the team in person. As for the entire COVID-19 situation, the first-year head coach says the team just has to “embrace the suck” and get through it.
“We talked about embracing the suck,” Stefanski said. “It’s not a lot of fun having the thing stuck up your nose every morning, by the way they do a great job though, the ladies out there. It is what it is. It’s what we’re dealing with, so I applaud the guys from that perspective.
That’s probably good advice for all of us who have to manage the rest of this pandemic.
The Cleveland Browns are back in action on Sunday, Nov. 15, when they host a struggling Houston Texans team.