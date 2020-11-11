Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Has High Hopes For Baker Mayfield After Return From Reserve List

After a few days out of the Cleveland Browns facility due to being a high-risk/close contact individual, quarterback Baker Mayfield has returned. The third-year signal caller never tested positive himself, and was permitted to rejoin the team in person today.

On the season, Mayfield is completing 61.4-percent of his throws, averaging a career-low 189.3 yards per game. He has 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season.

The Browns have relied on an impressive rushing attack led by Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, as well as a solid defense, to a 5-3 record. Head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t think that Mayfield will necessarily be held back as a game manager all year. As he rejoins the team ahead of its bye this weekend, Stefanski says he thinks the quarterback is “ready to ascend.”

“I think Baker would tell you there’s moments where he was really good and moments he wants to get better,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. “We can help him, I know that. We can help him for sure in some of the design, some of the play calls but I think he’s ready to ascend.”