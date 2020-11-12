Baker Mayfield Reveals His Mindset After Team’s Bye Week

Regardless of what his critics have to say, Baker Mayfield always seems fairly confident in himself and the Cleveland Browns. With the second half of the 2020 season underway, the former No. 1 pick is ready to lead his team to the postseason.

Cleveland is very much in the mix to capture a Wild Card spot this season, as it owns a 5-3 record. It previously fell short to the Las Vegas Raiders in a game that was played in brutal weather conditions.

The Browns don’t seem too down about that loss. Instead, they used their bye week to recharge their batteries and get mentally prepared for a playoff run down the stretch.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Mayfield shared his mindset for the second half of the season with the media.

“So, I’m very excited about getting back to work for this last journey, this run that we’re trying to make,” Mayfield told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “It started a long time ago, but hitting the reset button and being able to start fresh again is a blessing.”

Mayfield and the Browns could receive a major boost on offense this weekend against the Houston Texans. Although his status hasn’t been revealed just yet, Nick Chubb has a good chance to return from his MCL injury.

The Browns are at their best when they can lean heavily on Chubb and Kareem Hun to establish the run.

Do you think Mayfield and the Browns are poised for a playoff run this year?