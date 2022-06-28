Baker Mayfield Reveals If Browns Relationship Could Be Fixed

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns is sacked during the first quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It is about to be July, and Baker Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland Browns. No trade for the former No. 1 overall pick has materialized yet.

Cleveland's expected starter, Deshaun Watson, has his much-anticipated disciplinary hearing with the NFL starting today. Meanwhile, Mayfield is in Norman, Oklahoma for his annual football camp.

While speaking with reporters this morning, the fifth-year pro was asked if reconciliation between he and the Browns is possible, especially if Watson is handed a lengthy suspension.

Basically, Mayfield said not to count on it.

We can't blame Mayfield for taking this approach, considering the Browns have basically given up on him. If Watson gets suspended for the season and the team wants to keep Mayfield around, it is going to take some extensive work on their part to rebuild the relationship.

What's seemingly more likely to happen is Mayfield will eventually be dealt somewhere and Cleveland will proceed with Jacoby Brissett as its starter if Watson is barred from playing.