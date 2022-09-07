Baker Mayfield Reveals The 1 Thing He Wants From Browns

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The major story line of the Week 1 matchup between the Browns and Panthers is Baker Mayfield going up against his old team.

There's going to be some awkwardness between the two sides, without question. Earlier today, Mayfield was asked what he would like to see happen before kickoff Sunday afternoon.

“A big hug from [Browns running back] Nicholas Chubb would be a really, really good gift," Mayfield said, via Panthers beat writer Ellis Williams. "Just to hear him say a word would also be nice.”

This is an especially interesting response from Mayfield, considering what Chubb had to say when asked if he thought his old quarterback had "something special" up his sleeve for this weekend.

"We all know Baker, so I don’t know what to expect," Chubb said.

It should be noted that earlier in the offseason, Chubb spoke highly of Mayfield and called him "one of his best friends," so it's not like these two had beef dating back to Baker's days in Cleveland.

The Panthers and Browns will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday in Charlotte.