Baker Mayfield Reveals The Browns’ Mindset For Sunday

The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years, but fans haven’t received much good news this week.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and two of his assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. But that’s not all. Three players also tested positive for the virus and won’t be able to play this weekend.

Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and safety Ronnie Harrison are all out this weekend. With that in mind, quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the team’s mindset.

“It’s adapt and play,” Mayfield said Thursday, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan Cleveland. “Whoever we have out there, we’re counting on them.”

Here’s more via, Pro Football Talk:

“Obviously, there’s going to be a few little nuances with ‘AVP’ calling it,” Mayfield said, via video from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But Kevin and him are still talking, we’re all still having those conversations throughout the week just like a normal game-plan week would go.”

Baker Mayfield needs to play one of his best games of the season if Cleveland wants to win. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will also play a key role in Sunday’s game.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will take over as the play-caller for Stefanski who called the plays during the entire season.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.