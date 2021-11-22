The Cleveland Browns gutted out one of those tough November games on Sunday with a 13-10 win against the Detroit Lions. Despite the winning result, Baker Mayfield hung his head while walking off the field.

The former No. 1 overall pick had a rough showing. He had just 176 yards and one score through the air with two picks. Mayfield’s performance garnered boos from his own home crowd.

The Browns quarterback didn’t even speak to the media after the game. There’s a main reason why.

Mayfield told reporters on Monday morning that he was “frustrated” after Sunday’s game. He felt it’d be best to wait to talk to the media until he was able to clear his head.

#Browns Baker Mayfield said he was "frustrated, among other things" and that he thought it was best to wait to talk to media. Said he wasn't dodging any questions. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 22, 2021

Baker Mayfield doesn’t owe the media anything. It was probably the right decision to avoid his press conference after the game.

Mayfield’s performance was ugly, but it was still enough for the Browns to get a much-needed win. Cleveland fans couldn’t help but boo him and the offense during the outing, though.

Mayfield said he didn’t mind the boos considering they probably came from fans who don’t pay attention.

“Those are probably the same fans who won’t be quiet on offense when we’re trying to operate, so don’t really care,” Mayfield said.

Browns' Baker Mayfield on getting booed by the home crowd: "Those are probably the same fans who won't be quiet on offense when we're trying to operate, so don't really care." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 22, 2021

Winning games in November should not be overlooked.

The Browns are beat up. So is Baker Mayfield. And yet they were still able to gut out a win over a Lions team that, despite being winless, plays to the final whistle.

Mayfield and the Browns will begin preparations for a pivotal AFC North battle with the Ravens on Sunday.