Baker Mayfield Says He Will “Absolutely” Kneel During National Anthem

On Saturday afternoon, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made his stance on kneeling protests during the national anthem clear.

When the 2020 season kicks off, Mayfield will be taking a knee during the national anthem with his teammates. The news came from Mayfield’s response to fan suggesting he hopes Browns players won’t kneel this season.

Mayfield posted a video of him working out with a simple caption, “work.” A fan then responded in the comments section saying, “Please tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season.”

The former No. 1 overall pick didn’t avoid the topic. Instead, he dove in head first and made it clear that he’ll be taking a knee when the 2020 season kicks off.

“Pull your head out. I absolutely am,” Mayfield said in response.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield says in an Instagram comment he absolutely will be kneeling this season (as @Pchopz_ noted). pic.twitter.com/RUahohf3ze — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 13, 2020

Earlier this afternoon, Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had a similar response when a fan hoped he wouldn’t kneel during the anthem.

The response that Watt had on Twitter was strong, as he said “If you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening.”

Although Watt didn’t say whether or not he planned to kneel, he made it clear that form or protest doesn’t bother him. His head coach, Bill O’Brien, said he plans to kneel with his players during the anthem as well.

The 2020 season will see many of the top names in the sport taking a knee.