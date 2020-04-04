Baker Mayfield Sends Message To Wife Emily For Her Birthday

Two weeks ago, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made headlines when he announced a major donation.

In a video posted to Instagram, Mayfield and his wife Emily announced a $50,000 donation. The couple also said they will match what others give to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Mayfield might not have had the 2019 season the Browns hoped, but he’s taking care of business of the field. As the NFL takes a break from competition, Baker and Emily are enjoying some extra time together.

On Saturday afternoon, the former Oklahoma Sooners star posted a birthday wish for his wife. “Happy Birthday Em!!! This quarantine can’t keep us from enjoying your day! Here’s to getting iced by 40’s and you being one year closer to your 30’s… (I might be in trouble for this caption) #thebig29 Love you,” Mayfield said on the post.

Mayfield took a step back in 2019 after setting NFL records as a rookie.

In his first season, the former No. 1 overall pick set an NFL record for touchdown passes for a rookie. However, in 2019, he struggled to find his targets, completing fewer than 60-percent of his passes.

Although we don’t know if the 2020 season will continue as scheduled, the Browns expected big things from Mayfield when they take the field this season.

Until then, he can enjoy the offseason.