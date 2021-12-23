Baker Mayfield Has Special Message For 1 Oklahoma Signee

Baker Mayfield knows a thing or two about working his way up the ranks in football. After walking on not once, but twice, the quarterback became a Heisman Trophy winner and a No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

That unique path to the pros allowed the former Oklahoma star to empathize with one of the Sooners’ newest recruits.

Mayfield took to Twitter earlier this week to send a message of support to class of 2022 linebacker Jaren Kanak. The four-star recruit recently decommitted from Clemson and now is expected to make an official move to Oklahoma.

The former Sooners quarterback was unsurprisingly a fan of Kanak’s decision and suggested that he head to Norman as soon as possible.

"@KanakJaren I like your style… sometimes you just gotta go enroll and handle your own business," Mayfield wrote on Twitter Thursday

Kanak officially announced his decommitment from Clemson on Thursday afternoon. The four-star recruit is now expected to follow new Oklahoma head coach Brett Venables from the Tigers to the Sooners.

“After very extensive thoughts, prayers, and discussions with loved ones, I have decided to decommit from Clemson University,” Kanak wrote in a note on Twitter. “I have faith in God’s plan for me and with his guidance, I am excited to see what the future holds.”

Kanak did not officially announced his intention to commit to Oklahoma, but reports have already shared that his plan is to go to Norman.

With the Sooners, Kanak will pair with a defensive-minded head coach in Venables and join a defense on the rise. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is also a track star and should give Oklahoma a unique competition of size and speed.

Mayfield will have to get out to Memorial Stadium in 2022 to see Kanak take the field for the first time as a Sooner.