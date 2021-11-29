Baker Mayfield Shares An Honest Admission On Bye Week

The Cleveland Browns suffered another frustrating loss this week, falling 16-10 to the rival Baltimore Ravens despite forcing four turnovers. Browns QB Baker Mayfield was once again uneven, so he’s ready for the bye week.

Speaking to the media after yesterday’s loss, Mayfield said that the bye week gives them a chance to get their starters healthy. He pointed out that last year’s bye week gave the team a chance to turn the corner and fix their mistakes.

“For starters, everybody getting healthy,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “Last year, you know, with no preseason games or anything with a new system, that was kind of a crucial point for us with everybody kinda doing self-scouting and realizing what we were good at, what we needed to focus on. So I imagine that’s going to be kinda the same mentality. Get better, focus on what we’re good at, continue to grow in those packages and fix our weaknesses. Because, like I said, I think there’s a lot of plays to be made that we just haven’t done it. And we’re good enough to do so, but we haven’t shown that.”

There’s little denying that the Browns need a bye right now. They’ve got injuries everywhere (and picked up more yesterday) and need to correct course ASAP.

Baker Mayfield has seen his accuracy nosedive over the past three weeks. Since Week 10 he’s completed just 50-percent of his passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns with three picks.

The Browns have been alternating wins and losses since Week 6. Consistency has been nigh impossible to find.

Last year the Browns started the season 5-3 but went 6-2 after their bye. The Browns are currently 6-6, and a .750 winning percentage over their final seven games would probably get them back in the playoffs.

If they don’t turn the corner, heads could very well roll in the offseason.