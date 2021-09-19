Baker Mayfield Shares Gruesome Detail From Shoulder Injury

The Cleveland Browns won this afternoon, but not without getting an injury scare from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After throwing a first half interception, Mayfield attempted to make a tackle leading with his left shoulder. He succeeded in slowing down the defender, but came up lame after the play.

Mayfield briefly went to the locker room, but returned to the game without missing a snap. He finished up without any issues.

After the game though, the fourth-year pro admitted that his shoulder “kind of popped in and out.”

Thankfully, Mayfield was not seriously injured on the play. If he had to miss an extended period of time, the Browns would be up against it, even though they do have a veteran backup in Case Keenum.

Something to keep an eye on moving forward: Mayfield says he is fine, but it will be worth monitoring if his shoulder bothers him at any other point during the season. Hopefully, that popping in and out will not become a recurring issue.

Now 1-1 on the season, the Browns will host their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, next Sunday.