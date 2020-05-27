Baker Mayfield Shares His Mindset Heading Into The 2020 Season

After going just 6-10 as a starter in 2019, Baker Mayfield is heading into 2020 with a brand new mindset.

In a recent interview with reporters, Baker said that his plan moving forward is to take “a different approach” to things. He added that he’s spoken to his teammates, who are on board with letting their actions speak louder than words.

“There’s no need to be talking about it,” Baker said. “Just time to go do it…”

The Cleveland Browns QB went on to state that he is going to approach his fundamentals differently. To that end, he also stated that he’s been limiting his media appearances during the lockdown.

Baker completed less than 60-percent of his passes in 2019. He finished the season with 22 touchdowns, but had 21 interceptions, too.

After the 6-10 campaign, the Browns decided to make a head coaching change once again. Replacing Freddie Kitchens will be former Minnesota Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski. He will be Baker’s fourth head coach in just three years.

But 2020 will be an important year for Baker and the Browns. After the season the team will have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option. A poor showing in 2020 could leave him playing 2021 without any security beyond that.

Needless to say, Baker needs to have the right approach to the coming season, not just for the Browns’ sake, but for his own.

Does Baker Mayfield have the right mindset to succeed in 2020?