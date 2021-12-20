Baker Mayfield Shares Important Health Update

A series of positive tests in the Cleveland Browns locker room forced the NFL to move their game against the Las Vegas Raiders to Monday. Among the positives was quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had a health update to share.

Taking to his Instagram today, Mayfield announced that he is symptom-free from COVID-19. He said he’s hoping that his next COVID-19 test is negative so he can play on Monday.

“Blessed to be healthy and have no symptoms. Praying to test negative for COVID,” Mayfield wrote, adding a few prayer emojis.

If the game had been played yesterday, Mayfield would not have been able to play due to his positive test. But the NFL’s decision to move the game will open the door for the Browns to be at much higher health.

The Cleveland Browns are one of several teams dealing with a massive outbreak of COVID-19 right now. The Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team had similar problems, leading to their games being rescheduled too.

Fortunately, it looks like teams are on the mend. There haven’t been a significant number of new cases over the past days since the NFL rescheduled the games.

We can only hope that things continue to trend in an upwards direction over the next 24 hours. The teams involved are too deep into the playoff hunt to be stopped now.