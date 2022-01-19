Today Is Shoulder Surgery Day For Baker Mayfield

The 2021 season came to an end for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a bit prematurely when the team placed him on injured reserve ahead of a Week 18 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former No. 1 overall pick had been battling a shoulder injury throughout the campaign and the Browns thought it best to shut him down early.

Now, over two weeks after he played his last game, Mayfield has finally undergone surgery on his injured left shoulder.

Mayfield had his surgery done on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Anaheim Ducks orthopedic surgeon Orr Limpisvasti reportedly repaired the quarterback’s torn labrum, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Mayfield is expected to fully recover in time for the start of the 2022 season and should rejoin the team during OTA’s.

From NFL Now: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield finally has his surgery to repair his torn labrum. pic.twitter.com/tqp1BRRqJL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield is scheduled for surgery later today to have the torn labrum on his non-throwing left shoulder repaired. Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, orthopedic surgeon of the Anaheim Ducks, will be performing the surgery. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 19, 2022

Mayfield took to social media after the surgery to confirm that the operation went smoothly.

“Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery,” Mayfield wrote on Twitter. “This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless.”

Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cRVdkB6t9d — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 19, 2022

Mayfield battled the shoulder injury throughout the 2021 campaign. After originally injuring it in Week 2, he sustained further damage to his labrum in Week 6. He was forced to play the rest of the season with a harness on his left shoulder, which noticeably affected his ability to throw the football.

In 14 games played this season, Mayfield threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He completed just 60.5 percent of his passes and took a career-high 43 sacks.

Mayfield’s output didn’t exactly inspire confidence that he’s the Browns long-term solution at quarterback. Although his injury surely played a part in his disappointing year, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick has yet to prove he can lead Cleveland deep into the playoffs.

Mayfield has just one year left on his rookie contract with the Browns. Cleveland pick up his fifth-year option which will pay him $18.86 million in 2022.