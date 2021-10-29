NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Baker Mayfield News

The Cleveland Browns got a massive boost on Friday with the announcement that quarterback Baker Mayfield got cleared to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Mayfield missed their Week 7 Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos as he dealt with a shoulder injury. Amid speculation that he might need surgery on his shoulder at some point, backup Case Keenum led the Browns to a win over the Broncos.

Those things kicked off all kinds of controversy given some of Mayfield’s recent struggles. But now that he’s healthy enough to play, the Browns are ready to bring him back.

Browns fans seem overwhelming happy to have their star quarterback back in the mix. Given that they play the hated Pittsburgh Steelers at home this weekend, they definitely believe they have a better chance of winning now:

W confirmed https://t.co/Zy9gTVZW8M — Mel Burke Jr (@_MelJoe3) October 29, 2021

But some others believe that there may be a less noble reason for Baker Mayfield taking the field this week. Some believe that Mayfield knows his job is now up for grabs, and can’t afford to miss any more games:

Baker scared that job up for grabs. He ain’t trying to miss any more time. https://t.co/lZTvbX0exk — OG Talk (@JoTheRealest) October 29, 2021

Others believe that Mayfield is going to have all kinds of pain relievers in his system in order to play:

They’re going to inject Baker with enough Toradol to take down an elephant. https://t.co/VavulUkU6i — Drew Rhoad (@drewhustle) October 29, 2021

Baker Mayfield has completed 67-percent of his passes for 1,474 yards and six touchdowns with three picks this season. He’s 3-3 as a starter but lost his last two starts before suffering his injury.

Will Mayfield get back on track against the Steelers this Sunday? SI Sportsbook has the Browns as 3.5-point favorites against their AFC North rival.