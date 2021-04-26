Baker Mayfield Sums Up His Mindset With Contract Situation

After a historic season for the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Baker Mayfield is riding high heading into his fourth year in Cleveland. But the Browns will need to figure out what they want to do about his long-term contract sooner or later. Mayfield recently addressed the topic.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mayfield shrugged off the urgency of getting an extension now. He said that he’s not worried about the contract now and wants to remain focused on winning games.

“It really is out of my control at this point,” Mayfield said, via the Cleveland Browns’ website. “The fifth-year option just happened so a long-term deal, I think, is a little bit on the back burner for me. I’m not worried about it. I want to go out and win games and I think everything happens for a reason, so we’ll see what happens.

“We win games, then everything will happen how it should,” he added. “That’s my mentality and I truly do believe that.”

In 2020, Baker Mayfield went 11-5 as a starter and led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002. In the process, he threw for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 63-percent of his passes.

He then made more history by leading the Browns to a playoff win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers – ending a 25-year postseason win drought.

Mayfield has pretty much proven that he’s the guy for the job in Cleveland. But his exact value in terms of a contract extensions remains to be determined.

Will the Browns extend Mayfield in 2021?