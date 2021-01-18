Baker Mayfield Sums Up His Thoughts On Disappointing Loss

The Cleveland Browns had a tremendous year, finishing 11-5 in the regular season and winning a playoff game. They hadn’t done either of those things since 1994.

Still, Baker Mayfield isn’t satisfied. The former No. 1 overall pick looked much improved throughout the season and turned in a quality performance today, but he wasn’t enjoying himself postgame.

Following the 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mayfield offered a brutally honest assessment on what it felt like to have the season end this afternoon.

“It sucks to be quite honest with you guys. It sucks,” Mayfield said, via 92.3 The Fan. “So many people have sacrificed so much throughout this process. It’s just unfortunate for us to come up short.”

As much as this loss stings, Mayfield and the Browns have something they can build on. The team just had its best season in more than a quarter-century, and the roster should be strong again in 2021.

Mayfield also just played his best season as a pro, and if he can keep that going next fall, Cleveland might be able to make another leap after all.