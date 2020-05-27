Baker Mayfield Sums Up How Important His 3rd NFL Season Is

Baker Mayfield entered the 2019 season as one of the darkhorse contenders to take home the MVP after a standout rookie season.

After struggling with accuracy issues last season, Mayfield needs to take a big step forward in 2020. The former No. 1 overall pick is headed into his third year with the Cleveland Browns and he knows how important this year is.

In a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday, Mayfield noted his needs to improve heading into Year 3. If nothing else, it’s important for Mayfield’s financial security heading into the future.

“There’s no doubt Year 3 is always a big year in these contracts and timing-wise, everybody knows that,” Mayfield said.

Here’s more of his comments from 92.3 The Fan Cleveland:

“I’m not going to put any added pressure on myself. There’s no need for that. Because if I win, good things will happen. Good things will happen for our team and the guys around. That’s the most important part. If I play better — that’s why quarterback is one of those positions that’s the hardest in sports. If I play better, our team’s going to do better. So I put that pressure on myself. So it doesn’t matter what year it is, I have to be way better each year.”

Mayfield set an NFL rookie record with 27 touchdowns passes in 2018 – to go along with just 14 interceptions.

A year later, he threw just 22 touchdowns to go along with 21 interceptions.

We’ll have to wait and see what Year 3 brings.