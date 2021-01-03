Baker Mayfield Sums Up The Browns’ Playoff Mindset

It took three years and a lot of stress, but Baker Mayfield finally has the Cleveland Browns in the playoff, ending their 18-year drought.

Heading into the playoffs and a rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mayfield has given his mindset for the week. He declared that the team isn’t satisfied with just making it and expected to be there.

“We’re not satisfied,” Mayfield said, per ESPN. “We expected to be here. We worked extremely hard to get here and we’re excited to have the chance to be in the playoffs.”

The Cleveland Browns finished the season with an 11-5 record, securing a spot as a No. 6 seed against the Steelers in Wildcard Weekend. It’s their best record since 1994 and their first playoff appearance since 2002.

2020 was a revelation for Baker Mayfield, who finally seemed to put it all together under first year head coach Kevin Stefanski. He finished the season with 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions – a massive drop in turnovers.

While the season wasn’t without its stinkers, the Browns got red-hot in November, winning four straight to gain control of their own destiny heading into Week 17.

The Browns fought hard, and made a lot of mistakes along the way, but it all paid off in the end. They are officially playoff bound.

And they have Baker Mayfield to thank for it.

