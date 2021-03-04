NFL fans have been warned about how crazy this offseason will be. However, we didn’t expect it to be so wild that Baker Mayfield is having encounters with the unknown.

On Wednesday night, Mayfield tweeted about his experience with a UFO. The Browns quarterback believes he saw one on the way home from dinner with his wife.

Mayfield claims the UFO was near Lake Travis. It’s unclear if him and his wife were the only people who thought they saw a UFO last night in Texas.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it,” Mayfield wrote on Twitter. “Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

This post from Mayfield led to Browns fans cracking their best Colin Cowherd jokes. As you know by now, the FS1 radio host isn’t exactly Mayfield’s biggest fan.

Mayfield didn’t provide additional information on this encounter, but he did laugh at a Browns fan who replied “Aliens, please don’t take my quarterback away.”

Perhaps we’ll learn more about Mayfield’s bizarre experience later this week.