Baker Mayfield To Reportedly Take Important Step Wednesday

Exactly a week ago, the Cleveland Browns ruled out starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for a game against the Denver Broncos.

Despite missing Mayfield, the Browns cruised to a 17-14 win. Veteran quarterback Case Keenum played solid football while backup running back D’Ernest Johnson rushed for nearly 150 yards en route to the victory.

Initial reports suggested Mayfield could even miss the Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Well, the latest reports offered some optimism on the team’s starting quarterback.

NFL insider Josina Anderson said there’s “an expectation now that Browns QB Baker Mayfield will practice Wednesday, in some capacity, barring any setbacks.”

There’s an expectation now that #Browns QB Baker Mayfield will practice Wednesday, in some capacity, barring any setbacks, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2021

Over the weekend, NFL insider Jason La Canfora expressed doubt that Mayfield would be able to return any time soon.

From his report:

Unless the doctors feel that Mayfield has the necessary physical wherewithal to “adequately protect himself” from further injury, he will not return, I’m told, and there is always the possibility that more damage to the shoulder will hasten the timeline for a surgical procedure, which would result in a more sustained absence as well.

Clearly the Browns believe Mayfield is closer to a return than La Canfora’s report from Sunday indicates. The former No. 1 overall pick will likely be severely limited in practice this week, though.

It’s unclear if he’ll be able to play on Sunday against division rival Pittsburgh.

The Browns and Steelers kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.