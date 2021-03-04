Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Baker Mayfield’s UFO Sighting

Baker Mayfield and his wife shared a pretty interesting moment down in Texas last night. The Cleveland Browns quarterback swears that they saw a UFO.

“Almost 100-percent, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner,” he tweeted on Wednesday night. “We stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it.

“Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

His show isn’t on yet, but if there is anyone that will have an opinion on Baker’s Close Encounter, it will be FS1’s Colin Cowherd. The long time sports radio host is Mayfield’s most constant critic in the media, and will almost assuredly use this against the former Heisman winner. Fans on Twitter are already beating him to the punch.

“I just don’t like my franchise quarterback having alien encounters in the offseason. You know where you don’t have UFO sightings? The film room. Why do you think you don’t hear Tom Brady going X-Files? He’s watching tape. I mean, cmon Baker.” pic.twitter.com/aDQtivROyM — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 4, 2021

Cowherd tomorrow "Baker Mayfield isnt in my top 15 QBs at spotting UFOs….id take atleast 25 other qbs over him when looking for UFOs" — CLE Picks (@ClePicks) March 4, 2021

Incoming Cowherd rant about how franchise QBs shouldn’t believe in aliens https://t.co/dh2uQgXfj3 — •Nolan Hopkins•® (@nohop33) March 4, 2021

Colin Cowherd tomorrow: “I don’t want my first overall pick, franchise quarterback, wasting his time with conspiracies on Twitter. You know who’s not worried about UFO’s right now? Sam Darnold. He’s busy studying the playbook. Not a good look Baker.” https://t.co/D1Du99dGkX — Austin Michael (@AustinMichael43) March 4, 2021

Baker Mayfield isn’t the first current quarterback to claim a UFO sighting. If the previous one is any indication, it probably won’t take away from his future play at quarterback.

In 2016, Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers appeared on comedian Pete Holmes’ “You Made It Weird” podcast, and Rodgers told him about a 2005 UFO sighting that he experienced after a taping of the old ESPN show Cold Pizza.

From NFL.com:

“It was a large orange, left-to-right-moving object,” Rodgers explained to Holmes. “Because of the overcast nature of the night and the snow, you couldn’t make out … it was behind the clouds we were seeing, but it was definitively large, moving from left to right. … It was me, Steve, and his brother that saw it. “And it goes out of sight and we look at each other and go, ‘What in the f— was that?'” […] Later, Rodgers and company heard the sound of fighter jets flying over the home. “Now, if you know anything about UFO sightings or you’ve done research, you know that a lot of times two things are connected to UFO sightings,” said the two-time MVP and Super Bowl champion. “One is the presence of fighter jets. And two, there’s a lot of sightings around nuclear power plants. So to tie it all together, the alarm we heard from 30 miles out was a nuclear power plant that had an alarm that went off.”

Maybe Baker and Aaron, the 2020 MVP, can get together at some point and compare notes.