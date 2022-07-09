Baker Mayfield Viewed As 'Childish' In Locker Room: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield's run with the Cleveland Browns came to an end this week, as he was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

Shortly after this trade was completed, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic dropped a bombshell report regarding Mayfield's time in Cleveland.

Per the report, locker room in Cleveland was divided because of Mayfield's behavior.

"Mayfield was widely viewed as childish and immature," Lloyd wrote. "His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach."

Some fans are buying this report from The Athletic.

"We knew that when he spoke on his RB’s contract to the media," one fan tweeted.

Others, however, aren't so sure the Browns solved the maturity issue in the locker room. After all, Deshaun Watson is currently at the center of a very tricky situation.

"I get the Browns being disgruntled about Baker, but who in the brass decided Deshaun Watson was the answer and then didn’t want to let Baker go? Obviously, Watson > Baker talent wise, but maturity? I don’t buy it and neither did the women who filed lawsuits," another fan wrote.

"Good thing their new QB is an adult and model citizen," one person sarcastically said.

It's unfortunate that Mayfield's stint with the Browns ended on poor terms. On the other hand, at least the two sides were able to go their separate ways before Week 1 of the regular season.

If Mayfield wins the starting job for the Panthers, he'll get to face the Browns in the season opener.