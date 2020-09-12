Baker Mayfield’s Wife, Emily, Reacts To His National Anthem Plan

Baker Mayfield announced earlier this offseason that he will kneel for the national anthem before games this season. The Cleveland Browns quarterback announced a new decision on Saturday.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick announced that he will be standing for the national anthem on Sunday afternoon.

“After reading many letters and messages… I have been showed that a gesture such as kneeling will only create more division or discussion about the gesture, rather than be a solution towards our country’s problem at hand,” Mayfield wrote in a statement.

Mayfield had previously said that he planned to kneel for the national anthem. He said back in August that he had no regrets about that decision.

“I think being in my position, which is a blessing, being out on a platform to where I can speak on issues that are just wrong. Right is right, and wrong is wrong,” Mayfield said in August. “There’s a human rights issue that has been going on for a long time, and I believe in that. It’s nothing against military or anybody who served. Anybody that knows my history knows that I completely support military and the people that serve our country for the right reasons and do it for justice. The people that do not know that, that’s OK — just take your time and take a second to get to know me. It’s a human rights issue. There is right and there is wrong.”

Mayfield’s wife, Emily, reacted to her husband’s decision on her Instagram Story.

“Proud wife,” she wrote in reaction to Baker’s statement on standing.

Mayfield and the Browns are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.