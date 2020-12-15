Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To Crushing Monday Night Loss

The Spun

Baker Mayfield with fiancee Emily Wilkinson.INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Emily Wilkinson and honoree Baker Mayfield attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

The Cleveland Browns suffered one of the most-crushing losses of the season on ESPN’s Monday Night Football last night.

Cleveland lost to Baltimore, 47-42, in one of the wildest games of the NFL season.

The Browns trailed by 14 points in the second half only to take the lead late. The Ravens staged a late comeback, as Lamar Jackson returned to the game just in time to lead his team on a game-tying drive. The Browns had an answer, but they scored too quickly, allowing the Ravens to win the game with a field goal.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Jackson’s late-game heroics “was like the scene out of a movie.”

Mayfield played extremely well, throwing for 343 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. His wife, Emily Mayfield, posted a heartwarming message on social media following the game.

“Extremely proud wife tonight and always,” she tweeted.

It will take a while for the Browns to get over this loss, but Cleveland is still in pretty good shape for the playoffs.

The Browns are now 9-4 on the season with three games remaining. The Ravens, meanwhile, improved to 8-5 on the year.

Cleveland will look to get back in the win column this weekend against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.


