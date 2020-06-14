Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To His National Anthem Comment

Baker Mayfield made it clear on Saturday that he plans on taking a knee for the national anthem during the 2020 NFL season.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback made his intentions known while responding to a fan’s comment on Instagram. Mayfield then expounded on his comment in his Instagram Story.

“Everybody so upset about my comment doesn’t understand the reasoning behind kneeling in the first place,” Mayfield wrote on his Instagram story. ”Nate [Boyer, a former NFL player and Green Beret,] and Kap [Colin Kaepernick] came to an agreement that kneeling was the most respectful way to support our military while also standing up for equality.

“I have the utmost respect for our military, cops, and people that serve our country. It’s about equality and everybody being treated the same because we’re all human. It’s been ignored for too long and that is my fault as well for not becoming more educated and staying silent.

“If I lose fans, that’s okay. I’ve always spoken my mind. And that’s from the heart.”

Mayfield’s wife, Emily, reacted to her husband’s comment on her Instagram Story. She’s behind him 100 percent.

Baker and Emily, who began dating following the quarterback’s departure from Oklahoma, were married last summer.

Baker certainly will not be the only notable NFL player to kneel during the 2020 season, but he is the first quarterback to make his plans known.