Baker Mayfield’s Wife Says QB Has Received Death Threats

Baker Mayfield and his wife.MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield attend Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily says her husband has received death threats on social media.

On her Instagram story Tuesday night, Emily Mayfield wrote that “it’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media” before stating that Baker has had his life threatened.

“I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes,” Emily wrote. “Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me. For the record — I pray for those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

In his fourth season with the Browns, Mayfield has battled through injuries and ineffectiveness. In his last game, he threw four interceptions in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

Despite his struggles, Mayfield remains the Browns’ starter, head coach Kevin Stefanski said. The former No. 1 overall pick also vowed he is “far from finished” in an Instagram post yesterday.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.