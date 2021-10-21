Bart Scott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield

With Baker Mayfield currently nursing a shoulder injury, journeyman quarterback Case Keenum will get the start tonight for the Cleveland Browns.

Usually, a team’s chances of winning rest on the shoulders of their No. 1 quarterback. However, ESPN analyst Bart Scott doesn’t see a huge gap in talent between Keenum and Mayfield.

“The elephant in the room is that Baker Mayfield isn’t much better than Case Keenum anyway,” Scott said on Get Up this Thursday. “Remember what Keenum did in 2017 in a run-centric offense when he was able to defeat Drew Brees in the playoffs. … I wish Odell Beckham Jr. could play because he needs to find a quarterback who can get the ball down the field. Maybe, Case Keenum can be that guy who can unlock a guy like Odell Beckham.”

Scott isn’t the only analyst who believes this is true. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd has been calling Mayfield a better version of Keenum for years.

"Baker Mayfield isn't much better than Case Keenum anyway!" —@BartScott57 👀 pic.twitter.com/dUqOenRtvt — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 21, 2021

During the 2020 offseason, the Browns signed Keenum to a three-year, $18 million contract. They signed him in large part because he gives them a reliable quarterback in the event that Mayfield goes down.

Well, the time has come for Keenum to show what he can do in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

In 2017, Keenum had 3,547 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He doesn’t necessarily need to recapture his 2017 magic for the Browns to be successful, but he has to be efficient.

We’ll find out tonight if Keenum has what it takes to lead the Browns to victory.