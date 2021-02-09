Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar Reacts To Marty Schottenheimer’s Death

Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer passed away on Monday at the age of 77. According to ESPN insider Chris Mortensen, the former Buffalo Bills linebacker died peacefully, surrounded by family, after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Among those devastated to hear of his passing was one of his former players: Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar.

Kosar spent four seasons as Schottenheimer’s field general from 1985 to 1988. During that stretch, the Browns had one of the most successful runs in franchise history, making the playoffs every year and reaching the AFC Championship twice. Kosar led Cleveland in passing during each of those seasons and developed a clear rapport with Schottenheimer.

The former Browns’ quarterback decided to commemorate his former head coach with a message on Tuesday morning, following the news of his death.

“Coach Marty Thank U For All You’ve Done & Ment In Mine & So Many of Our Lives U Will Be Greatly Missed For The Luv Of The Game U Matter,” Kosar wrote to Schottenheimer on Twitter.

The message clearly shows the bond that Kosar and Schottenheimer developed, both on and off the field in Cleveland. The duo will be remembered as one of the best coach-quarterback duos in franchise history.

Schottenheimer left the Browns in 1988, ending his first tenure as an NFL head coach. He quickly landed back on his feet, joining the Chiefs in 1989. He spent 10 seasons in Kansas City and was later inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

Schottenheimer went on to coach in Washington in 2001 and then lead the San Diego Chargers from 2002-06.

After an illustrious NFL career, Schottenheimer left the coaching ranks following his firing from the Chargers in 2006. He ended with an overall record of 200-126-1, including 5-13 in the postseason.

Our thoughts are with Schottenheimer’s family and friends during this difficult time.