Bernie Kosar Reacts To The Browns’ Playoff Berth

The drought is officially over in Cleveland. For the first time since 2002, the Browns are in the playoffs.

It wasn’t easy for Cleveland, but it managed to take care of business when it mattered most against Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield sealed the win with a first down run with roughly a minute remaining. The crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium erupted once the team went into victory formation.

Plenty of former players congratulated the Browns on snapping their playoff drought, including Bernie Kosar.

The former Browns quarterback tweeted “18 year playoff streak ending. You matter. Go Browns.”

Kosar had an impressive career in Cleveland, throwing for 21,904 yards and 116 touchdowns. He wasn’t the only notable figure, however, to give the Browns a shoutout this Sunday.

NBA superstar LeBron James tweeted “Playoff bound! Congrats @Browns!! Yessir!!!! Don’t be satisfied though.”

Cleveland will begin its postseason run on the road against Pittsburgh. It’ll be the third meeting between these two rivals.

Next time around will be a bit different though since the Steelers will play all of their starters. Cameron Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger and TJ Watt all sat out in Week 17.

Even if the Browns don’t make it that far this postseason, the future is clearly bright with Kevin Stefanski at the helm.