Brady Quinn Makes Bold Prediction For Baker Mayfield, Browns

Despite failing to meet expectations in 2019, it looks like the Cleveland Browns’ bandwagon is swelling again. The latest analyst to declare his high expectations for Baker Mayfield is FOX Sports analyst Brady Quinn.

In an interview with Cleveland.com, the former Browns QB expects Mayfield to have “a breakout year.” He believes that despite a strong rookie season, 2020 is the year where he could make a really big jump.

Quinn says he watched Mayfield’s tape but feels that his poor play is due to “a lot of things around him.” The former first-round pick feels that the team will be better after improving their offensive in the offseason.

“I think he’s going to have kind of a breakout year,’’ Quinn said. “I don’t know if you’d consider his rookie year kind of that, considering he set the rookie quarterback touchdown record, but I really do feel like this year is going to be a big jump for him. In watching him last year, he didn’t play as well as he needed to, but it was also a lot of things around him. So I’m kind of looking for that jump, not only for him but from the entire team because he’s going to have a better offensive line, a better running game [and more].’’

Brady Quinn: #Browns Baker Mayfield will be a top 10 QB in 2020 and 'playoffs this year, baby'; 2nd in our 'Baker Mayfield: Turning Toward '20' series https://t.co/ICuko6xVky — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 1, 2020

Quinn took it a step further, stating that Mayfield could work be a top ten quarterback. He indicated that while the AFC North division may be tougher, there’s room for Mayfield at the top.

“There’s no doubt [he can be top 10],’’ Quinn said. “He’s got the talent, and he’s got the ability around him, and it’s now just being able to put it together in the first year in a system in a division where he’s got to face two of the top 10 and maybe top 5 defenses four times. The division plays a factor too. It’s not like he’s playing in the AFC East now. But there’s no doubt I think he can be that guy.’’

It’s been 17 years since the Browns last made the playoffs. In that time they’ve had dozens of quarterbacks (including Quinn) try and fail to get them back.

But perhaps 2020 will be the year they finally get over the hump.