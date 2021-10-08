Brady Quinn Says He “Almost” Went To 1 College Football Program

Before becoming an NFL draft bust and a college football analyst, Brady Quinn was a star quarterback at Notre Dame. But one storied college football program almost got his signature before the Fighting Irish.

In a recent interview, Quinn admitted that he almost chose the University of Michigan coming out of high school. Quinn said he idolized Tom Brady growing up – and still does now that he’s retired and Brady is still in the NFL.

“I idolized Tom Brady growing up. Now I’m retired, he’s still playing and I still idolize him,” Quinn said.

Quinn was a junior in high school when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl. He joined Notre Dame in 2003 and became a four-year starter for the Fighting Irish under Tyrone Willingham and Charlie Weis.

Quinn is Notre Dame’s all-time leading passer and still holds the team’s single-season records for yards and touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Brady Quinn’s college football stardom didn’t translate to the NFL. He went 22nd overall to the Cleveland Browns in the 2007 NFL Draft but barely played for them over three seasons.

Quinn went 3-9 as the Browns starter, completing 52-percent of his passes for 1,902 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

He was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2010, but never played in two seasons. Quinn started eight games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012, but went 1-7 as a starter.

He attempted to stay in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, St. Louis Rams and Miami Dolphins before calling it a career.

Brady Quinn never got a chance to square off against his idol Tom Brady in an NFL game.