Brandon Weeden Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Reporter Drama

Earlier this week, Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot made headlines with a report from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cabot published a report suggesting tension is growing between the former No. 1 overall pick and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. According to Cabot, Mayfield allegedly thought Stefanski’s play-calling “didn’t always put him in position to succeed or play to his strengths.”

In the after math of that report, Mayfield fired back with a comment on Twitter. He’s not alone, either. Former Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden also felt the need to respond to the report.

“Same stuff different year with her. She can’t help herself…” Weeden said about the reporter.

Same stuff different year with her. She can’t help herself… https://t.co/sUJvgVx3kN — Brandon Weeden (@bweeden3) January 6, 2022

Mayfield had a much stronger rebuttal about the alleged interaction between he and Kevin Stefanski.

“Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet,” Mayfield wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt also made it abundantly clear Mayfield and Stefanski have open lines of communication.

“No. Absolutely not,” Van Pelt said, regarding the “tension” between the two, via 92.3 The Fan. “I know the line of communication is wide open between those two guys. Kevin’s always been open, communicative with all the players.”

Will Mayfield be back in Cleveland next season?