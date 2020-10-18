Breaking: Baker Mayfield Is Out At Quarterback For The Browns

Baker Mayfield’s day has ended much sooner than expected.

The Cleveland Browns are getting blown out by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland is trailing Pittsburgh, 31-7, late in the third quarter.

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, had a miserable game. He threw a pick-six early in the contest and has not been much better since. Mayfield went 10 for 18 for 119 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Steelers.

At the end of the third quarter, the Browns made a change at the quarterback position. Case Keenum is now in at quarterback for the AFC North franchise.

While this is technically a benching, it might be a mercy sitting more than anything. Mayfield was not at 100 percent health for today’s game, as he’s battling a chest injury, and he was pummeled multiple times by the Steelers defense.

“There is no way Baker Mayfield is not hurting physically. He has to be fighting through some intense pain. Four sacks today and lots of shots,” ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported from the game.

Ultimately, though, this is not what you want to see if you’re a Browns fan. The 4-1 start to the season was great, but today has been humbling.