On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game.

With Mayfield officially out, veteran backup quarterback Case Keenum will take over as the starting quarterback.

Here’s the official announcement.

QB Case Keenum to start versus Broncos. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2021

Earlier this week, Mayfield made it abundantly clear he wanted to – and thought he could – play this week.

“It’s my decision. I get to say whether I play or not and that’s just how it is. It’s pain tolerance and wanting to be out there for my guys,” he added, per ESPN.

“Obviously if I was in a physical state where I wasn’t able to play to the best of my abilities and I was hurting the team, I wouldn’t do that because I care about winning. … Only I know how my body feels. If anyone questions whether I’m hindering the team and going out there injured, that’s just not right. It’s my decision. I get to say whether I’m able to play or not, and that’s just how it is.”

It’s a tough blow for the Browns, who are also missing their top two running backs. Both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were ruled out for Thursday’s game.