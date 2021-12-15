Breaking: Browns QB Baker Mayfield Tests Positive

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a signifiant COVID-19 breakout that has spread through the locker room.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Browns announced wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Austin Hooper were among eight players placed on the COVID list. Earlier this morning, the team announced head coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive.

But that’s not all. Just a few minutes later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that quarterback Baker Mayfield also returned a positive test.

As a result, his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders is in serious jeopardy.

“Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell @FieldYates, @ByKimberleyA and me. Unless he produces two negative tests between Saturday, he’s out vs. Raiders,” Schefter said.

Unfortunately that might not be the last of the bad news. According to Schefter, the Browns are expected to announce more positive tests today.

“And there more positive tests with more Cleveland players, one day after the Browns already placed eight players on the Reserve/COVID list Tuesday,” Schefter reported.

It’s unclear if the Browns will be able to play Saturday’s game against the Raiders. The NFL has not had to postpone or reschedule any games so far this season, but this certainly could be the first.

As of right now, the Browns and Raiders are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.