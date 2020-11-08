Breaking: Browns Release Staement On QB Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are on a bye week, but the team is still finding a way to make headlines on Sunday morning.

Cleveland announced on Sunday morning that starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has been placed on the team’s COVID-19/Reserve List.

Mayfield, 25, is in his third season with the Browns. It’s unclear if he’ll be available to play next week.

Here’s the statement from Cleveland:

The Cleveland Browns have placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list.* *This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted and close contacts were immediately self-isolated. When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority,” the Browns said.

Cleveland is 5-3 on the season. The Browns are set to take on the Houston Texans next weekend.