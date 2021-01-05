Breaking: Browns Release Statement On Kevin Stefanski

Less than 48 hours after the Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff berth, the franchise received soul-crushing news. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefanski was the architect behind the Browns’ success this season, leading the franchise to its first playoff appearance since 2002. He did an excellent job developing Baker Mayfield, while allowing the offense to run primarily through running back Nick Chubb.

Unfortunately, Stefanski will not be on the sidelines with his team this weekend for a third showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place.”

Cleveland revealed that special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is expected to serve as the acting head coach this Sunday against Pittsburgh.

The timing of this situation is brutal for the Browns.

It’s impossible to not feel bad for Browns, especially after seeing how much the team has overcome over the past two decades.

What makes this situation even worse is that we’re still not sure when this COVID-19 outbreak for the franchise will finally go away. After all, it’s been a legitimate issue for the past two weeks.

The Browns-Steelers game is still on as scheduled, but this will be something to monitor throughout the week.